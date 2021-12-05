News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Theatre director's planning bid branded 'an attempt to rewrite history'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:34 PM December 5, 2021
Arcady in Holt Road, Cley, which is owned by theatre director Adam Spiegel, has caused outrage local

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley, which is owned by theatre director Adam Spiegel, has caused outrage locally Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

A planning application by the owners of a house built without proper permission has been described by opponents an "attempt to rewrite history".

London theatre producer Adam Spiegel and his wife Gay, the owners of Arcady, a house and swimming pool in Cley, have applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to replace a drawing from their original bid, which was permitted after an appeal in 2014.

They say the design, made in 2012, was "incorrectly drawn".

A view towards Arcady from the village green in Cley. 

A view towards Arcady from the village green in Cley. - Credit: Planning documents

But objectors claim a substitute drawing shows the building "as it now stands" and not as it was allowed on appeal.

The application is the latest chapter in a long-running saga.

In 2013, NNDC rejected the Spiegels' bid to build a two-storey house and swimming-pool on Holt Road as the design was "inappropriate" for Cley Conservation Area. 

A year later, the decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate, with permission granted on the condition the development had to be carried out in accordance with the drawings in the original plan.

But in August 2019, the council served an enforcement notice on the couple to demolish all the buildings on site because the development was "materially different" to the approved plan and of "increased scale, height and mass".

The owners then appealed to the planning inspectorate against the enforcement notice and entered into a mediation process with the council. The outcome was a new application proposing changes to the building which would prevent it from being demolished.

Above, an image of how Arcady currently looks, and below, showing some of the proposed changes,

Above, an image of how Arcady currently looks, and below, showing some of the proposed changes, including the removal of a ramp and changing the height of some sections of the roof. - Credit: Planning documents

Most Read

  1. 1 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup
  2. 2 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
  3. 3 Your say: How would you improve Holt?
  1. 4 German filmmaker's 'love letter to Britain' features famous Norfolk show
  2. 5 'I'd throw a massive street party' - Q&A with Tracey Ringwood
  3. 6 Where and when you can park for free in north Norfolk this Christmas
  4. 7 School closed its doors for three days after Covid outbreak
  5. 8 Delving into north Norfolk's rich railway history with the U3A
  6. 9 Amelia Reynolds: 'I've learned to live a bit more in the present - enjoy the right now'
  7. 10 What's in a Broad? Delving beneath the surface of Norfolk's wonderful waterways

Seven objections have been raised against the latest application.

One neighbour, referring to the proposal as "bizarre", said: "It is not possible to re-write history in this way, and the ramifications arising from any attempt to change documents which formed part of a planning appeal decision seven years ago would be far-reaching."

Another resident said: "If granted the effect will be to approve the building as it stands."

Dr Victoria Holliday, a district councillor, said: "The drawing shows the building as built, not as allowed on appeal." 

This newspaper has attempted to contact Mr Spiegel for comment. 

A NNDC spokesperson said the council is in mediation with the applicants and both parties have agreed there were "inaccuracies in one of the drawings submitted for the historic application". 
 


  




North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The exterior of Meadow House, Mundesley

See inside this 17th century house with a hot tub and direct beach access

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
People queue for coronavirus testing

Norfolk Live News

Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after wing mirrors were knocked o

Car and front doors opened overnight - but nothing stolen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Staff welcome the first members of the public to use The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham. 

People queue up on new leisure centre's first day

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon