Bid to turn north Norfolk field into campsite
- Credit: Google Maps
A planning application to turn a field into a campsite has been lodged with North Norfolk District Council.
If successful the bid would see a field off Knapton Road in Trunch, near North Walsham, turned into a campsite with a shower and toilet block.
The land is currently used for haymaking and has been previously used as a temporary campsite, a move which "proved extremely popular with many tourists".
If approved the field would be turned into a campsite for use between April and October.
The application, which has been submitted by V Larke and Son, states: "Given the increased number of staycations due to Covid as well as people wishing to explore the countryside, demand for campsites has never been higher."
It says the proposed campsite would be maintained to an "extremely high standard" and "informally laid out" with campers being able to choose where they pitch.
It would provide shower and toilet facilities for campers in the form of a temporary portacabin which would plumb into the existing mains sewerage system.
