£150 energy rebates being paid out across north Norfolk

Grants of £150 have been rolling into the bank accounts of people across north Norfolk.

North Norfolk District Council said it had already doled out around £4.6m to over 30,000 customers - over 75pc of those eligible under the government scheme in response to the rising cost of energy bills.

Council tax payers in bands A to D are eligible for the grants, which the council started paying via direct debit on April 6.

Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: "We’re pleased that North Norfolk residents will be receiving their rebate and have now paid out a significant amount of money, to the value of £4.6m.

"When the rebate was announced, it involved significant system development for local authorities across the UK and we made sure that ours would be secure and accurately deliver these much-needed funds to many struggling residents, who we thank for their patience.”

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor. - Credit: Archant

The rebate comes as the country is facing the biggest squeeze on living standards in 30 years. But there have been delays in many council areas in getting the money into people's bank accounts.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, initially said in Parliament the rebate would be paid in April, as did a treasury guidance paper, but the document was later changed to say 'from April'.

A spokesman from the Levelling Up department said: "The £150 council tax rebate will help millions of people deal with rising living costs, and we have provided an additional £144 million to councils to provide support to any household in need, regardless of council tax band."

People will either get letters confirming the payment has been made via direct debit, or, if they do not use direct debit, they will receive details of how they can claim the £150 payment.

The council said the rebate was not a discount on council tax, and people should continue to pay their bills.

Anyone who thinks they are eligible, but has not received their letter by May 31, should email energy.rebate@north-norfolk.gov.uk. Visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/energyrebate for more details about the scheme.