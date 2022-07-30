Q&A with Liz King: 'I love the peace and friendly locals'

Each week, we feature someone who lives or works in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week's we're featuring Liz King, the owner of editor of Cromer's Crab Tales.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community? I am a communicator, ensuring those without the internet are not forgotten or ignored.

How long have you lived here?

I have lived over 30 years in Trimingham. I was born in Lingwood, then after a fun time in the WRNS (Women's Royal Naval Service) as a meteorologist, I returned, primarily to Norwich then to beautiful Trimingham.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I would insist all visit the beach for at hour. I do daily, it relaxes me and gives an awareness of how insignificant we are in the greater scheme of things

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

I love the white golf ball of RAF Trimingham. When I have been away from home and I glimpse it I know I am nearly home.

Trimingham Radar Station. - Credit: Archant



What is your favourite pub?

The Banningham Crown. It's a short drive away, but there is always a warm welcome.

The Banningham Crown. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY





Which shops do you rely on?

Tesco Express at Mundesley is great for the things I have forgotten when doing my main shop in Morrisons at Cromer.



What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

Woodland Holiday Park in Trimingham for its excellent Sunday carvery of various fresh vegetables and roast beef cooked to perfection. I try to go every Sunday.

Accommodation at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Walking the beach early with my dogs and friends then breakfast at The Beach Hut in Mundesley.

It's always a scrummy meal with an excellent cup of tea, followed by lunch at Woodland Holiday Park. Then, tide permitting, a second walk on the beach finishing off with a lovely ice cream - explains my size!

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?All our beaches are beautiful. Amazona Zoo in Cromer is amazing.

Any of our churches - they are full of interesting history. Trimingham Hall it is a beautiful building and usually has an event each weekend, of great diversity.

Capybara rodents, some of the exotic inhabitants at Cromer's Amazona Zoo. - Credit: Colin Finch

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Sir Norman Lamb. I was impressed by his energy when he first campaigned for parliament and to this day continues to help many in the area with the every increasing mental health issues.

Former North Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb. - Credit: Supplied

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The peace, the wind and the fun, friendly locals.







