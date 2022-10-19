New North Norfolk Green candidate calls for more sandscaping

Liz Dixon, who will stand for the Green Party in the seat of North Norfolk at the next general election. - Credit: Supplied

The woman who will stand for the Green Party at the next general election has called for 'sandscaping' schemes to take place around Norfolk's coastlines to protect "critical infrastructure" and "irreplaceable communities".

Liz Dixon, 60 and from Happsiburgh, has been picked to contest the North Norfolk constituency for the Greens at the next national poll.

Mrs Dixon said that despite some concerns, the 2019 sandscaping scheme which saw 1.8 million cubic metres of sand pumped onto Bacton and Walcott beaches to stem erosion had been a success and should be tried elsewhere.

A scene from the start of the sandscaping scheme on the Bacton and Walcott coastline in 2019. - Credit: Archant

She said: "It seems that every time the beach level goes down people worry that it will stay that way.

"Of course, in the future there will be a need to replenish the big deposit of sand that was put on the west side of the [Bacton] gas works. It was not designed to be a job that you could do once and never come back to.

"In the Netherlands they work on their sandscaping projects every year, and if the Dutch rely on this method to protect their country, it must be good."

Mrs Dixon grew up in Burnham Market and has also lived in Thetford, Great Yarmouth and London working as a graphic designer.

Having now lived in Happisburgh for 22 years, she said she knew first-hand the havoc erosion could cause, and wanted to stand for the Greens to help do something about climate change.

She said conventional farming had been "heavily criticised" for causing biodiversity loss, soil erosion and increased water pollution through the use of synthetic fertilisers and agrochemicals, but other farmers were working in more environmentally friendly and sustainable ways.

She said: "I would love to see all farmers recognise these benefits, committing themselves to ecological, nature-friendly, and organic methods."

Mrs Dixon said she also wanted to campaign for better public transport in north Norfolk, as well as for measures to make homes warmer and more energy efficient.

She said: "Heat pumps and external wall insulation, if fitted five years ago, would now be shaving thousands off bills every year, simultaneously slashing inflation.

"It is clearer than ever that sound climate policy is sound economic policy."