Birds have record-breaking 'summer of love' on Norfolk beaches

Little terns have had a record-breaking year at Winterton National Nature Reserve. - Credit: Kevin Simmonds, RSPB Images

It has been a 'summer of love' on Norfolk's beaches, at least for the birds.

Conservationists are looking back on a productive season for rare breeds including little terns, who have had a record-breaking year in east Norfolk thanks, in part, to efforts by bird fans.

RSPB staff and volunteers working with Natural England and Great Yarmouth Borough Council gave a colony at Winterton National Nature Reserve round-the-clock protection, allowing 300 pairs of little terns to raise 700 chicks - the best breeding season since 1978.

RSPB conservation officer Ian Robinson said: "It’s always a tough job offering round the clock protection to nesting little terns, but this year we’ve been rewarded.

RSPB conservation officer Ian Robinson. - Credit: Archant

"The spectacular sight of a thousand adult and young little terns on a Norfolk beach is something to behold."

The colony, which declined by 28pc between 2000 and 2019, makes up at least 20pc of the UK's breeding population of little terns.

And more than 150 pairs of little terns nested in north Norfolk on the Holkham National Nature Reserve, Blakeney Point, Scolt Head Island and Holme Dunes.

On the beaches between Snettisham and Heacham, ringed plovers and oystercatchers have been given much needed protection through an RSPB-led ‘Plovers in Peril’ project.

Project staff and volunteers - from the RSPB and Wild Ken Hill - have seen the number of fledged ringed plover chicks more than double on these beaches since it began in 2021 - when only six chicks fledged from 20 pairs.

Conservationists joined forces to protect rare birds. Pictured on the beach at Snettisham earlier this year were, from left, Steve Rowland, area manager for the RSPB, Ben Arthur, field officer for the RSPB, Wynona Legg, project officer RSPB, Andrew Jamieson, chairman of Norfolk Coast Partnership, Dominic Buscall, manager at Wild Ken Hill, Victoria Egan, National Trust, Jake Fiennes, Holkham Estate and Katy Owen, Protected Landscapes, Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Archant

Earlier this year, the RSPB, National Trust, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Natural England, Holkham National Nature Reserve, Wild Ken Hill and the Norfolk Coast Partnership issued a joint appeal to beach goers to help protect breeding birds.

These organisations have now thanked visitors and members of the community who volunteered their time to help protect nesting birds on their local beaches.

Andrew Jamieson, chair of Norfolk Coast Partnership, said: “I’m so pleased to see the actions of so many residents and visitors helping our beach nesting birds have a successful breeding season.

Andrew Jamieson, chair of Norfolk Coast Partnership. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

“While the majority of beach users behaved responsibly there are however still some who do not realise their behaviour can have a negative impact.”

Little terns, ringed plovers and oystercatchers are ground nesting birds, meaning their nests are vulnerable, not only from predators, but also other beach users who might unknowingly disturb or destroy them.

Fences and signs were put up at important nesting sites along the Norfolk coast, to remind visitors to give ground nesting birds a wide berth.

By taking simple steps like avoiding fenced off areas and keeping dogs on leads, beach users have helped the birds successfully raise their young.

The presence of wardens and the growing number of volunteers have also been an essential element of this season’s successes.

Wynona Legg, project officer for the RSPB, said: “This year’s successes show us just what we can achieve when we work together to keep these places special for people and wildlife.

“This is what happens when local communities become custodians for vulnerable species that need our help.

“But we still have a lot to do to ensure our coastline remains a haven, full of all the sights and sounds of wildlife.”

“We’re still seeing a few people walking close to, or inside fenced areas and exercising dogs off-lead around nests and vulnerable chicks,” she added, “but with increasing public support, there’s hope for the future of these iconic species.

“With the challenges these birds face daily from tides, predators and extreme weather, it’s crucial we all do our bit to reduce the impacts we can control.”

At Holkham, a mix of fencing and zoning of the beach with dogs needing to be kept on leads in some areas has meant that little terns, ringed plovers and oystercatchers all had a better breeding season than would otherwise have been the case.

Jake Fiennes, director of the Holkham Nature Reserve. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Jake Fiennes, conservation director for Holkham, said: “This was the second breeding season we zoned our beach and I believe it has been a great success in helping our nesting birds, but there is more to do, and we will be asking for the public's cooperation again in 2023.”



