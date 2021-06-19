Joy as nursery gets thumbs up from Ofsted

Published: 10:00 AM June 19, 2021

Staff and children at Little Sprouts nursery in Aylmerton, near Sheringham, which has just been rated Good by Ofsted.

The team at a north Norfolk nursery are over the moon their centre has achieved a 'Good' rating from Ofsted, lifting it out of the 'Requires Improvement' grade.

The education watchdog praised the staff and learning environment at Little Sprouts, which is based at the Aylmerton Village Hall.

Becky Garratt, who runs the nursery, said: "I've got a good team, we've worked hard and we're really proud of what we've achieved."

Ms Garratt said the nursery had seen improvements over the past year including new equipment and a room change.

The Good rating followed an inspection on May 13.

Ms Garratt said the experience of being rated 'Requires Improvement' had been deflating, and it was a relief to have now reached the higher grade.

She said: "We had the same inspector as last time and it was very good for her to see what we had done and the changes she was last here. We're now in a very good position."

Little Sprouts has been based at Aylmerton since 2018, and before that it was at Ms Garratt's home in Seaview Crescent, Sheringham.

Staff and children in the 'Bean Sprouts' - under-twos year room at Little Sprouts nursery in Aylmerton, near Sheringham.

Due to the pandemic, the nursery closed on March 22 last year and reopened in June, which was about a month after it could have reopened.

Ms Garratt said: "I had to make sure everybody felt safe about it. The children were really pleased to be back when they did return."

Ofsted's report, from inspector Julie Meredith-Jenkins, said the children benefited from the "warm and supportive relationships they have with caring and attentive staff."

Becky Garratt (back right) with staff and children in the Buttons room for ages 2-3 at Little Sprouts nursery in Aylmerton, near Sheringham.

She went onto say: "Younger children are very calm and have familiar and regular routines. They quickly settle to sleep after lunch, and when they wake, they are happy to see staff's familiar faces.

The report said staff had a clear understanding of what the children needed to learn, and that children had many opportunities to listen to stories and rhymes.

Staff and children in the 'Brussels' room for ages three and up at Little Sprouts nursery in Aylmerton, near Sheringham.

It said the nursery could improve further by supporting less experienced staff to develop their skills and confidence, and encouraging continuous monitoring of the spaces available for the youngest children to practise their walking and moving skills.

Ms Garratt said the nursery catered for babies and children up to age four, and still had places available.