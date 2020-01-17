Search

Prominent listed building in town centre could become seven flats

17 January, 2020 - 12:02
Plans to convert listed building in Holt into flats. Picture: NNDC planning documents

Plans to convert listed building in Holt into flats. Picture: NNDC planning documents

A prominent listed building in the centre of Holt could be converted into seven flats.

Amended plans have been submitted for a change of use at the Grade II listed property known as High Silver in High Street.

A heritage statement submitted, on behalf of All Property Ventures Ltd, states: "The proposal to convert High Silver into seven apartments will have a positive impact as the building is no longer needed as offices.

"The building will be better suited to apartments. Holt has a high demand for housing and the flats will be a positive contribution. The conversion will have a minimal impact on the external aesthetic of the building and it will retain its historic value and appearance."

The change of use is from offices and a therapy/treatment room to three one-bedroom apartments at ground floor level, two at first floor level and two at second floor level.

