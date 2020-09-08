Sales assistant celebrates 50 years in retail

Linda Sewell is celebrating 50-years of employment at Bakers and Larners of Holt. Picture: Bakers and Larners of Holt Archant

A sales assistant at Bakers and Larners of Holt, is celebrating clocking up 50 years of retail service.

Linda Sewell pictured with her nephew Patrick. Ms Sewell is celebrating 50-years of employment at Bakers and Larners of Holt, where her nephew is also an employee. Picture: Bakers and Larners of Holt

Linda Sewell began her career in 1970 as an office junior for Betty’s of Holt, which was acquired by the CT Baker Group in 2004.

During her five decades with the company, Ms Sewell has spent time in office roles, ladieswear, linens and menswear where she works today.

Ms Sewell, who lives in Holt, said “As a family-run business, CT Baker Group is a good company to work for. I’ve seen many changes over the years and the one thing I really love is the company of my colleagues and our customers.”

When asked if she intended to leave the group anytime soon, Ms Sewell responded with a very definite “no.”

Long service is not uncommon at CT Baker Group with more than 40 people having worked for the group for more than 25 years.