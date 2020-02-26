Lifeboat volunteer receives award for 60 years' service

60 years as a member of Cromer RNLI. Edwin 'Ted' Luckin's family attended the awards evening and saw the presentation. Picture: RNLI Archant

A Cromer lifeboat volunteer has received an award for more than 60 years of service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RNLI volunteer Edwin 'Ted' Luckin was presented with a certificate and crystal trophy for having been a member of Cromer RNLI for over 60 years.

He spent 40 years with Cromer lifeboat as a crew member in roles including senior helmsman and winch operator.

At an awards evening, he shared his memories and said: "I was first invited to be a member of crew by coxswains 'Shrimp' Davies and 'Tuna' Harrison and I have served under seven honorary secretarys or lifeboat operations managers as they are now called.

You may also want to watch:

"I have made lots of friends and have many memories of shouts and rescues. One time we were out on an exercise and I was lifted from the ILB (inshore lifeboat) by a Wessex helicopter, which was then diverted to Winterton for a rescue. "The helicopter returned to Cromer and the ILB had to be launched again so that I could be dropped back into the boat. Serving with the RNLI has taken me to Buckingham Palace twice as well as appearing at a Royal Command Performance."

For the last few years he has diligently looked after the appearance and cleanliness of the main boathouse at the end of Cromer pier, in addition to his role as treasurer of the Cromer RNLI crew fund.

John Payne, director of lifesaving operations, said in his citation that Mr Luckin had been described as a "fine ambassador for visitors to the station with a font of knowledge which he readily shared.

"The value of this extensive knowledge and experience that he also shares with other crew members cannot be overstated."

He added: "You have fully embraced the RNLI values of being courageous, trustworthy, selfless and dependable and I would personally like to thank you for that."

The award was presented by Derek Hinds, Cromer RNLI chairman, who said: "This award is most deserved. Ted's extensive knowledge and dedication over 60 years of volunteering has made him an invaluable part of Cromer RNLI and he upholds the best values of the RNLI."