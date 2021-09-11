News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Volunteers needed at RNLI Lifeboat Station

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:34 PM September 11, 2021   
The Spirit of Berkhamsted was launched this morning. Pic: RNLI

Spirit of Berkhamstead launched at RNLI Happisburgh - Credit: Archant

The RNLI is looking for volunteers to join their team in Happisburgh.

The Lifeboat Station requires a tractor driver and a gift shop assistant.

The tractor driver is required as a part of their rescues. The role includes maintaining and cleaning the tractor as well as driving the tractor to launch and recover the lifeboat.

Full training will be given, with the successful candidate required to be in charge of an Agri for the D Class and a MB-4H Bendy for the Atlantic.

The candidate will need to be available 24/7 and will need to be highly motivated and enthusiastic.

The shop volunteer will man the shop throughout the year, working alongside the rest of the team to help raise money for the RNLI. 

Full training will be given and the volunteer can give as much or as little time to the role as they wish.

Contact Happisburgh Lifeboat Station by phone 01692 583269 or e-mail happisburgh@rnli.org.uk, or visit the shop or station.

