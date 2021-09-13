News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Swimmer taken to hospital after being caught in rip tide

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:48 PM September 13, 2021   
The Coast Guard Rescue Team in Bacton and the Mundesley independent lifeboat were called to Bacton Beach

The Coast Guard Rescue Team in Bacton and the Mundesley independent lifeboat were called to Bacton Beach to help two swimmers who had become caught in a rip tide. - Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

A swimmer has been taken to hospital after they were caught in a rip tide off a Norfolk beach. 

The Coast Guard Rescue Team in Bacton and the Mundesley independent lifeboat were called to Bacton Beach at around 6.10pm this evening [Monday September 13] to rescue two swimmers who were trying to make it back to shore after being caught in the current. 

On the HM Coastguard Bacton Facebook page, they wrote: “As the team arrived the two ladies had managed to swim back, one had taken in water and was very cold, the team administered first aid till the ambulance arrived. 

“The casualty was walked off the beach and taken to hospital. 

“Many thanks to Mundesley independent lifeboat for their support.” 

