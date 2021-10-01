North Norfolk bucks shorter life expectancy trend
- Credit: Syda Productions / Lev Dolgachov
North Norfolk is bucking a new national trend towards shorter or stagnant life expectancy, latest figures show.
Office for National Statistics data shows that a boy born between 2018 and 2020 in north Norfolk is expected to live until they are 80.6 years old, up from 80.4 in 2015-17. Life expectancy from birth for females rose from 84.6 to 84.8 between the two periods.
The UK average for males dropped from 79.2 for the 2015-17 period to 79 for 2018-20. But the figure remained steady for female over the two timeframes - 82.9 years.
Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.
“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.
You may also want to watch:
“Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for women, while for men life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014.
Most Read
- 1 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
- 2 Couple's bid to convert old mill shop into home
- 3 Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction
- 4 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
- 5 Fish and Sips launching at Norfolk pub with local seafood
- 6 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
- 7 Gala event returns to Poppy Line
- 8 More people walking for leisure - but north Norfolk rambling group fears for its future
- 9 How fuel disruption is impacting one remote Norfolk village
- 10 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub