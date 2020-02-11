Library visitor steals purse containing cash
PUBLISHED: 16:39 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 11 February 2020
Archant
A visitor to Holt library stole a purse containing cash.
You may also want to watch:
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident, which happened on Saturday, January 18.
Anyone who may recognise the man should contact PC Graham Gower-Smith at Holt police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/4658/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.