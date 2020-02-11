Library visitor steals purse containing cash

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him after a purse was stolen from Holt library. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

A visitor to Holt library stole a purse containing cash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident, which happened on Saturday, January 18.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact PC Graham Gower-Smith at Holt police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/4658/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.