Duncan Baker MP criticised for 'u-turn' on fracking promise

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Norfolk, has slammed Duncan Baker MP's vote on fracking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 19. - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has been criticised for a 'u-turn' on his opposition to fracking.

On Wednesday (October 19), Mr Baker voted against a motion that would have forced a vote on a bill to ban shale gas extraction.

The ballot saw chaotic scenes in the House of Commons, with some politicians claiming that Tory MPs were "bullied" into voting against a ban, contrary to the party's promise in its 2019 general election manifesto.

An operating oil and gas well. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk, has accused Mr Baker of putting his party ahead of voters.

He said: “Voters took Duncan Baker at face value when he told them that he was opposed to fracking. He has shamefully let them down by breaking his promise.

"When it comes to making the tough calls, time and again Mr Baker has been getting it terribly wrong."

In November 2019, ahead of that year's general election, Mr Baker tweeted after a meeting in Sheringham that he opposed fracking.

I really welcome this decision. I was asked outright about my view at the climate change debate in #Sheringham regarding fracking and gave a truthful answer that I did not support it. If ever you wanted evidence of a government they listens - now you have it. 🙏 #ClimateChange https://t.co/FKF9FTLMjA — Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) November 2, 2019

But on Thursday (October 20), the North Norfolk MP defended his position, saying: "Having to consider fracking or having to grant new gas exploration licences would never be my preference.

"But the world is facing a global energy crisis caused by the dreadful war in Ukraine."

He said the government had little choice but to revisit alternative and domestic sources of energy, rather than import them.

He also said that Wednesday nights' vote was "not bringing fracking back".

Mr Baker said: "It was to explicitly ensure if we considered fracking, then there was always a robust local consent mechanism to allow the local community to agree to it.

"Yet again, the opposition want to misrepresent what the government actually did, and I am still opposed to a wholesale reintroduction of fracking, without these very strict exceptions in our unprecedented times."

Mr Aquarone said: “Resorting to unsafe fracking while continuing a moratorium on onshore wind, and considering one for solar farms, is a completely mind-boggling approach from the Conservative government.

"We need to ensure energy security for Britain, and that must come from a bold increase in renewable energy investment."



















