Letter: Boy pays tribute to 'the man from the golf'

Peter Wragg, centre, at the Beeson Hills Putting Green with visitors dressed up for the 1940s weekend last year. Picture: Supplied by Millie Wragg Archant

My name is Finn I am nearly nine and I knew Peter Wragg he ran the Beeston Putting Green golf course on the bump (Beeston Bump).

He was a really nice man he let me have a game of golf when it was about to close also he let me choose what golf ball I wanted.

I always chose blue because of the colour of the sky which reminds me of him now.

He had a lovely Leicester accent he also let me have games for free so I really like Peter Wragg.

Peter gave me a light blue lucky golf ball. I got a hole in one with it. I will really miss him.

FINN SMITH, nearly nine

Sheringham

