Opinion
MORE: Loving tribute paid to 'the man from the golf'
Letter: Boy pays tribute to 'the man from the golf'
PUBLISHED: 14:19 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 03 February 2020
Archant
My name is Finn I am nearly nine and I knew Peter Wragg he ran the Beeston Putting Green golf course on the bump (Beeston Bump).
He was a really nice man he let me have a game of golf when it was about to close also he let me choose what golf ball I wanted.
I always chose blue because of the colour of the sky which reminds me of him now.
You may also want to watch:
He had a lovely Leicester accent he also let me have games for free so I really like Peter Wragg.
Peter gave me a light blue lucky golf ball. I got a hole in one with it. I will really miss him.
FINN SMITH, nearly nine
Sheringham
MORE: Loving tribute paid to 'the man from the golf'