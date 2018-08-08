Man appears in court charged with Norfolk post office robbery

Published: 1:27 AM August 8, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Mundesley Post Office was robbed in March this year. Picture: Google StreetView - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with a robbery at Mundesley post office earlier this year.

Two members of staff were injured during the incident, which happened shortly before 6am on Friday, March 9, and a small quantity of cash was stolen.

Lee Franklin, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested in Bury St Edmunds yesterday, and appeared before Ipswich magistrates' court today.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich crown court on September 5.