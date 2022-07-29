'She's a superstar' - Hemp's hometown hopes for Euros victory
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Young football players at Lauren Hemp's former club have faith the Lioness can make a game-changing difference on Sunday.
Excitement is building ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro final at Wembley, which will kick off at 5pm.
And few places in Norfolk will be buzzing more than North Walsham Football Club, where Hemp, 21, played as a junior.
One of the club's current juniors, Olivia Tomalin, said Hemp's speed would make the difference.
Olivia, 10, said: "Germany are quite a good team, but I think England will smash the game.
"All the players are amazing, especially Lauren Hemp. She's so fast, and knowing she played for our club is such an inspiration.
"It makes me believe that I can also play at that level one day."
Teammate Isabel Barnes, also 10, had the chance to meet Hemp in June after the Lioness invited a group of North Walsham juniors to St George's Park football centre in Burton upon Trent to watch the national team train.
Most Read
- 1 Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption
- 2 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week
- 3 Bus interchange about to open in north Norfolk
- 4 Town enjoys first outdoor market in almost 20 years
- 5 Men's Shed members create peaceful garden for care home
- 6 'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
- 7 Dog owners warned after 'deadly' blue algae found in Norfolk
- 8 Out with the old for Holt antiques shop
- 9 Three north Norfolk beauty spots receive Green Flag awards
- 10 Home plan recommended for approval despite objections
Isabel said: "When we saw her at training she was really fast, always getting to stuff really quickly.
"She's a really big part of the team and she inspires me quite a lot to achieve stuff."
Isabel said she suspected the game would be close, with a final scoreline of 2-1 to England.
Another player, Harriet Howard, 10, added about Hemp: "I think she's a superstar and everyone in North Walsham looks up to her. She's always running up and assisting the goal."
North Walsham FC are showing the game in their clubhouse, and will also have an extra large screen set up on the pitch for people to gather outside and cheer on the Lionesses.
The club has a growing pathway for girls and currently fields Under 9s, two Under 11s, Under 13, Under 16 and a women's team.
Josh Roper, coach, said he was also confident of an England victory.
He said: "The Germans are an aggressive and well-organised team, but our attack will be too much to handle, if we get on the front foot early on.
"Lauren Hemp has been a key player for the last few games, coming up at important times to assist and create chances. Her speed is going to be key to unlocking Germany's defence."