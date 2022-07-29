'She's a superstar' - Hemp's hometown hopes for Euros victory

North Walsham Football Club players will get together to cheer on local girl and England player Lauren Hemp in the Euros final. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Young football players at Lauren Hemp's former club have faith the Lioness can make a game-changing difference on Sunday.

Excitement is building ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro final at Wembley, which will kick off at 5pm.

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp - record-breaking award winner - Credit: PA

And few places in Norfolk will be buzzing more than North Walsham Football Club, where Hemp, 21, played as a junior.

One of the club's current juniors, Olivia Tomalin, said Hemp's speed would make the difference.

Olivia, 10, said: "Germany are quite a good team, but I think England will smash the game.

"All the players are amazing, especially Lauren Hemp. She's so fast, and knowing she played for our club is such an inspiration.

North Walsham Football Club Angels team players who visited local girl and England player Lauren Hemp during her training for the Euros. From left, front Isabel Barnes, 10; Indi Blades, 10; and Keeley Brighton, 10. Back, Robyn Burgess, 16; Olivia Tomalin, 10; Millie Wicks, 10; and Harriet Howard, 10. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It makes me believe that I can also play at that level one day."

Teammate Isabel Barnes, also 10, had the chance to meet Hemp in June after the Lioness invited a group of North Walsham juniors to St George's Park football centre in Burton upon Trent to watch the national team train.

Isabel said: "When we saw her at training she was really fast, always getting to stuff really quickly.

"She's a really big part of the team and she inspires me quite a lot to achieve stuff."

Lauren Hemp aged nine, when she played at the Centre of Excellence - Credit: Picture: Courtesy Lauren Hemp's family

Isabel said she suspected the game would be close, with a final scoreline of 2-1 to England.

Another player, Harriet Howard, 10, added about Hemp: "I think she's a superstar and everyone in North Walsham looks up to her. She's always running up and assisting the goal."

North Walsham FC are showing the game in their clubhouse, and will also have an extra large screen set up on the pitch for people to gather outside and cheer on the Lionesses.

England player Lauren Hemp with Josh Roper, her former coach at North Walsham FC. - Credit: Josh Roper

The club has a growing pathway for girls and currently fields Under 9s, two Under 11s, Under 13, Under 16 and a women's team.

Josh Roper, coach, said he was also confident of an England victory.

He said: "The Germans are an aggressive and well-organised team, but our attack will be too much to handle, if we get on the front foot early on.

"Lauren Hemp has been a key player for the last few games, coming up at important times to assist and create chances. Her speed is going to be key to unlocking Germany's defence."

North Walsham Football Club Angels team player Isabel Barnes, 10. - Credit: Denise Bradley

North Walsham Football Club Angels team player Harriet Howard, 10. - Credit: Denise Bradley

North Walsham Football Club Angels team player Olivia Tomalin, 10. - Credit: Denise Bradley



