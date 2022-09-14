News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Laundry wins top prize in town's cake trail contest

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:58 PM September 14, 2022
From left, Ash Hawthorn and Donna Mcallister from Stalham's Country Cleans Laundry,

From left, Ash Hawthorn and Donna Mcallister from Stalham's Country Cleans Laundry, with town mayor Kevin Bayes and his granddaughter Mabel McGeary. - Credit: Stalham Town Council

A laundry has cleaned up in a town's 'cake trail' contest. 

Stalham held the trail to mark this year's royal jubilee, and it saw 50 shops and businesses decorating and displaying wooden cakes made by Ray Woolston and others from the town's men's shed.

A cake decorated by Ash Hawthorn and Donna Mcallister from Country Cleans Laundry in the High Street won a 'best overall cake' award for their creation, which was named 'Rags to Riches'.

TLC Dog Grooming, also in the High Street, won a 'best named cake' award for their effort called ‘Cor-gi-me a slice!’

Both winners received £25 Tesco vouchers, and Mr Hawthorn and Ms Mcallister were presented with a specially commissioned wooden plaque.

Sally Kirwan, from the cake trail committee, said: “We hope that residents and visitors to Stalham have enjoyed our art trail this summer.

"We are delighted that so many people have taken part and say a big thank you to all the businesses that have joined in to make this event such a success."

Stalham News

Don't Miss

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Outside the Sea Marge Hotel

Hotel facing coastal erosion threat to build 'moveable' holiday lodges

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Carnival 1982 Uncle Trev and his tricycle entertain the crowds.

Nostalgia

Look back at life in this north Norfolk seaside town in the 1980s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster

Norfolk Live News

Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon