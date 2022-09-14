Laundry wins top prize in town's cake trail contest

From left, Ash Hawthorn and Donna Mcallister from Stalham's Country Cleans Laundry, with town mayor Kevin Bayes and his granddaughter Mabel McGeary. - Credit: Stalham Town Council

A laundry has cleaned up in a town's 'cake trail' contest.

Stalham held the trail to mark this year's royal jubilee, and it saw 50 shops and businesses decorating and displaying wooden cakes made by Ray Woolston and others from the town's men's shed.

A cake decorated by Ash Hawthorn and Donna Mcallister from Country Cleans Laundry in the High Street won a 'best overall cake' award for their creation, which was named 'Rags to Riches'.

TLC Dog Grooming, also in the High Street, won a 'best named cake' award for their effort called ‘Cor-gi-me a slice!’

Both winners received £25 Tesco vouchers, and Mr Hawthorn and Ms Mcallister were presented with a specially commissioned wooden plaque.

Sally Kirwan, from the cake trail committee, said: “We hope that residents and visitors to Stalham have enjoyed our art trail this summer.

"We are delighted that so many people have taken part and say a big thank you to all the businesses that have joined in to make this event such a success."