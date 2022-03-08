News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Children's sponsored walk raises more than £4,000 for Ukraine

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:55 PM March 8, 2022
Children at Langham Village Primary School wearing 'peace bracelets' in Ukrainian colours.

Children at a north Norfolk school have helped raise more than £4,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine.

On Monday (March 7), pupils and staff at Langham Village School, two miles south of Blakeney, organised a sponsored walk.

Polly Kossowicz, head teacher, said: "Some of the children had been talking about the war and worrying about it. It's difficult with the little ones to explain it.

"We wanted to do something positive to help them feel like they've done something," she added.

It was decided the children would take part in a sponsored walk to see how many laps they could do of the school's racetrack. They counted their laps on 'peace bracelets' and in the end the 95 students walked a total of 200 miles.

Ms Kossowicz had originally set a fundraising target of £300 but that was surpassed within an hour and the total now stands at more than £4,000.

The money will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

