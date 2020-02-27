Search

SEE INSIDE: Exclusive spa hotel in former glass-makers to open within weeks

PUBLISHED: 09:14 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 February 2020

Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

Archant

A former glass-making workshop near the north Norfolk coast is just weeks away from opening as a boutique hotel and spa.

A view of The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The HarperA view of The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

To be called The Harper, the venue will boast 32 guest rooms starting at £175 for one of the smallest on offer - classed as a 'big' room - and £320 for a 'biggest' room.

The Harper's restaurant, bar and spa won't be open to the general public, but only to guests who are staying at the hotel.

Sam Cutmore-Scott is managing director of the Bijou Collection, which bought the former Langham Glass building in North Street, Langham, in June, 2017.

The 35-year-old from London said: "It's all geared up to the people who are staying in the rooms.

Inside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The HarperInside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

"We don't want them not to be able to get a table at the restaurant or stand for hours at the bar.

"Because we've put a cap on the maximum number of customers, that frees us up in terms of our price point and we can deliver much better value for money for the customer."

Mr Cutmore-Scott said an à la carte three-course meal would cost around £45.

He added: "We acknowledge that there are some people in the area that won't at first greatly like the fact that it will be focused on the residents of the hotel, but we hope that they will see that it will be of benefit for the area and it will allow ius to enhance the experience of staying here.

Inside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The HarperInside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

"We're looking forward to inviting them to come for a meal and stay here as well."

Langham Glass was based at the venue until 2005, when it moved to Tattersett Business Park near Fakenham.

Planning permission to covert it to a hotel was first granted the following year, but it was another eight years before work started on the site.

Mr Cutmore-Scott said since the Bijou Collection took over the site they had invested millions on transforming it into The Harper.

Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The HarperInside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

The hotel has been named after Stanley Harper Cutmore, Mr Cutmore-Scott's grandfather who ran Cutmore's mechanics on Barrack Street, Norwich.

The restaurant will be called Stanley's and a living room at the hotel is named Ivy's, after Stanley Harper Cutmore's wife.

The Harper is due to open in April 1.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google

