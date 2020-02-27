Gallery

SEE INSIDE: Exclusive spa hotel in former glass-makers to open within weeks

Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper Archant

A former glass-making workshop near the north Norfolk coast is just weeks away from opening as a boutique hotel and spa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A view of The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper A view of The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

To be called The Harper, the venue will boast 32 guest rooms starting at £175 for one of the smallest on offer - classed as a 'big' room - and £320 for a 'biggest' room.

The Harper's restaurant, bar and spa won't be open to the general public, but only to guests who are staying at the hotel.

Sam Cutmore-Scott is managing director of the Bijou Collection, which bought the former Langham Glass building in North Street, Langham, in June, 2017.

The 35-year-old from London said: "It's all geared up to the people who are staying in the rooms.

Inside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper Inside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

"We don't want them not to be able to get a table at the restaurant or stand for hours at the bar.

"Because we've put a cap on the maximum number of customers, that frees us up in terms of our price point and we can deliver much better value for money for the customer."

Mr Cutmore-Scott said an à la carte three-course meal would cost around £45.

He added: "We acknowledge that there are some people in the area that won't at first greatly like the fact that it will be focused on the residents of the hotel, but we hope that they will see that it will be of benefit for the area and it will allow ius to enhance the experience of staying here.

Inside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper Inside one of the 'bigger' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

"We're looking forward to inviting them to come for a meal and stay here as well."

Langham Glass was based at the venue until 2005, when it moved to Tattersett Business Park near Fakenham.

Planning permission to covert it to a hotel was first granted the following year, but it was another eight years before work started on the site.

Mr Cutmore-Scott said since the Bijou Collection took over the site they had invested millions on transforming it into The Harper.

Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

The hotel has been named after Stanley Harper Cutmore, Mr Cutmore-Scott's grandfather who ran Cutmore's mechanics on Barrack Street, Norwich.

The restaurant will be called Stanley's and a living room at the hotel is named Ivy's, after Stanley Harper Cutmore's wife.

The Harper is due to open in April 1.

You may also want to watch: