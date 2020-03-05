Search

Landlord left with £10,000 bill after tenants went 'on rampage'

PUBLISHED: 11:52 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 05 March 2020

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

A landlord claims tenants went on a "rampage" at his flat making it uninhabitable.

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

John Etheridge said the tenants at his Stalham flat, who were paying £525 a month, ripped off the underside of the sink, which flooded the flat downstairs.

And he claims they ripped the handles off the windows and the vinyl covering on the kitchen floor, which dislodged the tiles beneath, and damaged the skirting boards.

Mr Etheridge, who lives in Millside, Stalham, fears it could cost about £10,000 to return the flat to the way it used to be.

He said a couple had been living at the flat at Teresa Court, Campingfield Lane, on a short-term lease for about two years, The tenancy was in the woman's name and she was evicted through the courts using a section 21 notice last month, he said.

How the flat in Teresa Court, Stalham used to look. Pictures: John Etheridge How the flat in Teresa Court, Stalham used to look. Pictures: John Etheridge

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), which has a duty to ensure standards are maintained within private rented accommodations, has issued him with an improvement notice to the flat, which he must carry out or else face a fine.

Mr Etheridge, who rents out two flats in Stalham, said: "The council has sided with the tenants. Most of the things I have to make improvements to at the flat, were caused by them.

"I no longer have any water or electricity at the flat, and they flooded the kitchen. The flat was in a lovely state before they moved in, and then they went on a rampage. There was a brand-new carpet, which now needs replacing. They replaced the doors and then wrote them off. My heart is breaking.

"I'm disgusted. The tenants need to be held responsible, but I understand NNDC has rehoused them at a new house in North Walsham. The only way I might get any compensation money is through the small claims court."

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A spokesman for NNDC said it could not comment on individual cases.

Paul Scott, an administrator at Eastern Landlords Association, said landlords should get a signed accurate inventory at the beginning and end of the tenancy, showing the property's condition. Mr Etheridge admitted he did not get an inventory.

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in 'bold move'

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in 'bold move'

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Landlord left with £10,000 bill after tenants went 'on rampage'

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Bus passenger's missing rucksack contains photographs of her grandchildren

Janet Munro left her rucksack on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Customers who miss swimming lessons at Splash in Sheringham due to its closure will be refunded

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is expected to reopen at Easter. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Concerns over second phase of controversial housing estate

Judith Ford and Dennis Willis protesting outside Hoveton village hall at the exhibition to discuss plans for more homes. Pictures: David Bale

MPs vow 'public duty continues' amid fears of parliament spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire
