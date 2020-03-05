Video

Landlord left with £10,000 bill after tenants went 'on rampage'

A landlord claims tenants went on a "rampage" at his flat making it uninhabitable.

John Etheridge said the tenants at his Stalham flat, who were paying £525 a month, ripped off the underside of the sink, which flooded the flat downstairs.

And he claims they ripped the handles off the windows and the vinyl covering on the kitchen floor, which dislodged the tiles beneath, and damaged the skirting boards.

Mr Etheridge, who lives in Millside, Stalham, fears it could cost about £10,000 to return the flat to the way it used to be.

He said a couple had been living at the flat at Teresa Court, Campingfield Lane, on a short-term lease for about two years, The tenancy was in the woman's name and she was evicted through the courts using a section 21 notice last month, he said.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), which has a duty to ensure standards are maintained within private rented accommodations, has issued him with an improvement notice to the flat, which he must carry out or else face a fine.

Mr Etheridge, who rents out two flats in Stalham, said: "The council has sided with the tenants. Most of the things I have to make improvements to at the flat, were caused by them.

"I no longer have any water or electricity at the flat, and they flooded the kitchen. The flat was in a lovely state before they moved in, and then they went on a rampage. There was a brand-new carpet, which now needs replacing. They replaced the doors and then wrote them off. My heart is breaking.

"I'm disgusted. The tenants need to be held responsible, but I understand NNDC has rehoused them at a new house in North Walsham. The only way I might get any compensation money is through the small claims court."

A spokesman for NNDC said it could not comment on individual cases.

Paul Scott, an administrator at Eastern Landlords Association, said landlords should get a signed accurate inventory at the beginning and end of the tenancy, showing the property's condition. Mr Etheridge admitted he did not get an inventory.