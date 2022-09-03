Huge landscape recovery scheme announced for north Norfolk

Red deer crossing the lake in Holkham Park. A new land recovery scheme is intended to help nature, but also enhance farming. Inset: Jake Fiennes, conservation manager at Holkham Estate - Credit: Archant/Peter Naylor

Farmers and conservationists are joining forces on a landscape recovery scheme along the north Norfolk coast that could span 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres).

It is hoped the project - dubbed North Norfolk: Wilder, Wetter, Better for Nature - will reduce flood risk and create habitats for more varied plants and animals.

Jake Fiennes, conservation manager at Holkham Estate, is among those working on the Norfolk County Council-led project, one of 22 similar schemes announced by the government on Friday as part of post-Brexit agricultural transition plans.

Harvest time on the Holkham Estate - Credit: Stephen Retchless

Mr Fiennes said: “We’re very excited. Norfolk is such a food-producing county - to be able to encourage, preserve and protect habitats at the same time as producing food is a wonderful example of how we can have something that delivers for all.

“There will be a range of approaches that are designed on a case-by-case basis. Nature is a wonderfully complex and interesting phenomenon - sometimes the landscape will tell you what it wants to do.

“Low-lying areas which might have been drained in the 70s through government subsidies and are problematic for growing cereals, are probably better suited to being benign wetlands.

“Areas [near the coast] currently in conventional agricultural use can be quite low yielding, but could be more suitable for calcareous chalk grassland and sheep grazing."

The project will stretch from Hunstanton to Kelling and encompass four chalk streams - the Hun, Burn, Stiffkey and Glaven.

Some of the species the project could help that have declined over the past decades include Grayling butterflies, turtle doves and egrets.

Mr Fiennes continued: "Wildlife is a key driver for landscape recovery but we’ve seen huge reduction in our wildlife over the last few decades.

"This is about how we can retain food production, but also produce nature.”

Holkham Beach - Credit: Bob Frewin

The 22 schemes will be able to draw on a £12m development fund over the next two years, and Norfolk’s project will be overseen by Natural England.

Mr Fiennes said one aspect to be worked out was how businesses could get involved and invest in the project.

He added: “The other key thing is the importance of people.

"The north Norfolk coast has close to six million visitors a year, and we're trying to ensure they can be part of this process and witness the transformation.”



