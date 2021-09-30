Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting to lead fundraising lunch

Published: 10:21 AM September 30, 2021

Lady Anne Glenconner will give a talk about her life at the Briarfields Hotel in Titchwell. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret will talk about her life at an upcoming fundraising lunch in north Norfolk.

Lady Anne Glenconner has written a book about her life called Lady Glenconner, My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown. The memoir was a surprise bestseller when it was released in 2019.

The front cover of Lady in Waiting by Lady Anne Glenconner. - Credit: C) Hodder and Stoughton

She will talk about some of the experiences described in the book at the lunch at the Briarfields Hotel in Titchwell on Thursday, October 7, starting at midday.

Tickets for the lunch - which was originally due to take place in April last year but was put back due to the pandemic - are £45, and proceeds will go to the Prince's Trust.

Lady Glenconner, 89, who was also maid of honour at the Queen's coronation, is the oldest daughter of the 5th Earl of Leicester and grew up at Holkham Hall.

You may also want to watch:

Living so close to Sandringham Estate, she was a regular playmate of the Queen and Princess Margaret when they were children.

For more information, email clive.dodds@stephenson-smart.com or v.mcgouran@gmail.com.