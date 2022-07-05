Indian restaurants to host dinners for Bangladeshi flood victims

Labone Indian Cuisine in North Walsham, which will be hosting a fundraising dinner for flood victims in Bangladesh. - Credit: Google StreetView

Helping the victims of serious flooding in Bangladesh is the aim of a series of fundraising dinners planned at Norfolk and Suffolk Indian restaurants.

Folik Choudhury, Labone Indian Cuisine restaurant owner, said he wanted to do something to help in the wake of the disaster, which has left millions stranded and claimed dozens of lives in the Sylhet region of the country.

Mr Choudhury said: "80pc of the people in Sylhet have lost everything. They have nowhere to live, they have lost their homes.

"I keep thinking, 'that could have been me' so I wanted to do something for them."

The dinners will take place at his Mundesley Road, North Walsham and Bridge Road, Oulton Broad restaurants on Tuesday, July 12, with sittings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Then there will be two sittings at his Cromer Road, Sheringham branch on July 19.

The meal costs £25, with all proceeds to go to the flood appeal. Visit www.facebook.com/LaboneIndianCuisineNorthWalsham for more details.



