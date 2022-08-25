Singers join forces for theatre fundraiser

Kristian James, left, and Lewis Owen will soon perform at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Supplied

Two talented singers have joined forces to raise notes - both musical and monetary - for Sheringham Little Theatre.

Kristian James, who had a globetrotting career in musicals and cabaret, is sharing the bill with Lewis Owen, a regular holiday park entertainer specialising in soul and Motown.

Kristian James singing outside the Sitting Room in Sheringham. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

They will each do solo sessions in a joint show on Sunday, September 11 which is raising funds for the theatre.

The gig is extra special for Mr James, who works front-of-house face at the Sitting Room café in nearby Augusta Street.

It marks a comeback after a seven year break from singing due to his hospitality work, and following a health scare.

Mr James said: “It has been busy at the tea room, and I had a heart attack and stroke three years ago, but am now recovered.

"I have missed singing and wanted to do something for our local theatre – plus I hope this could be the beginning of getting back into it.”

Mr James has been a professional singer since he headlined cabaret shows in Portugal at the age of 19.

He went on to win a television talent show in Australia and was the lead in a Barnum-style circus show in Japan.

Mr James has also sung in hotels and bars in Florida and partnered a string of female singers in the Talk of London’s West End-themed cabaret.

He lives in North Walsham with husband, Paul Leach, who enlisted him to front the tea room venture.

Mr James has also just produced a new CD called Music Was My First Love, which is due out soon.

Mr Owen, from Norwich, will perform soul, Motown and some of his personal favourites from artists such as Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, and Billy Ocean.

He has been performing all his life, working for Haven Holidays for 12 years before going solo as a professional singer this year.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “We are so grateful for these two talented singers who will provide a great evening of music for us – and help raise funds for our future plans, which include a revamp of our Hub coffee bar.”

The show starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £10 from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.