Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate Archant

One Norfolk woman has had an unusual companion on her daily walks during the coronavirus lockdown - a rowdy laughing kookaburra.

Kat Tate, who lives in Walcott, near North Walsham, has had the one-year-old bird called Siren since he was eight weeks old.

Before the lockdown Siren accompanied Miss Tate, who volunteers at Wild Touch wildlife rescue in the village, to events and displays.

She said: “He absolutely loves going for walks as he is always very interested in his surroundings. Since all our events have been cancelled, we decided to take him out on walks instead so he can enjoy a change of scenery.”

Kookaburras are an Australian bird known for their distinctive laugh-like call.

Miss Tate said she had raised Siren in her home. She said: “He free flies in the house that also has a large aviary connected. He shares his home with my magpies, jackdaws, crow, rook and several pheasants - all rescues.

“He’s an incredibly loving bird who loves to ‘laugh’ which is a call they do to establish territory and create family bonds.”