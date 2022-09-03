Frustration as months of sewerage works in village continue

Peter Green in front of the road closure in Knapton. - Credit: Peter Green

Disruption that has seen the main road through a north Norfolk village closed for the past 10 months are now coming to an end.

But another road in Knapton, near North Walsham, will soon close for further works on the installation of a new sewerage system.

Peter Green, who lives in Paston Green, is among nearby residents who has been inconvenienced by the works in The Street, which were originally scheduled to be completed by June 20.

Mr Green said: "It has created a lot of traffic problems and forced people to go many miles out of the way.

"It doesn't look like Anglian Water has taken on board the pressing nature of the problem for local residents.

"With the application of priority and urgency these works probably could have been done in shorter order."

Mr Green said he was frustrated by the slow pace of works here compared to other parts of the world, pointing out that a "massive sinkhole" on a Tokyo street was backfilled and resurfaced, with all services restored in a week.

An Anglian Water spokesman said the company was "really sorry" for the inconvenience caused by road closures in Knapton.

He said: "We're installing a new public sewerage system which will help to protect the local environment and have needed to close some roads in order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we carry out the work, with full diversions in place for road users.

“Projects like this are extremely complex and unforeseen engineering difficulties can lead to necessary extensions for road closures for safety reasons."

Anglian Water said The Street was due to fully reopen by the end of the day today (September 2).

But the water supplier said there were further road closures in store.

The spokesman said: “To continue this essential work, Paston Road will be closed from September 5 until October 3, and traffic lights will be in place on Mundesley Road between September 5 and October 19.

"We’d like to thank our customers in Knapton and the surrounding areas for their patience while we carry out this important work to protect their local environment.”