North Norfolk News > News

New online Norfolk radio station launches

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:36 PM May 30, 2022
Tyler Lewis has launched a new radio station called KLR24.

Tyler Lewis has launched a new radio station called KLR24. - Credit: Supplied by Tyler Lewis

A Norfolk man has launched a new online digital radio station. 

Tyler Lewis, 38, has launched KLR24, which he broadcasts from his studio in King's Lynn.

Mr Lewis said he had always wanted to run his own radio station, and decided to take the plunge after another station based in King's Lynn closed.

He said: “KLR24 is currently just a hobby but I’m finding it to become closer to a full time job. I love radio and i would hope the people of Norfolk will love it too."

Mr Tyler said a group of people who "loved to broadcast and enjoy entertaining the community" were contributing to the new station, and its line-up included a Wow 80s programme, a 'golden years' programme and evening entertainment. 

The station can be listened to on a web browser or via mobile apps, visit klr24.co.uk to find out more. 



