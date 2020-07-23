Gallery

Busy times at coastal pub after £420,000 revamp

Manageress Liz Foster at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch Ollie Harrop

The publican of a Cromer pub which has just had a £420,000 said he had been ”overwhelmed” by how much custom there had been since reopening.

The Kings Head pub in the town’s High Street has been transformed with a new kitchen and beer cellar, as well as a refurbished bar and decor.

Publican Roy Hunt said the fresh look had been well received, and the pub had seen more visitors than they thought they would since reopening on July 4.

Mr Hunt said: “It has been fantastic. Everybody has been really pleased with what we’ve done to the pub. It was long overdue for a face-lift.

“We’ve been busier than we thought we’d be and we’ve been a bit overwhelmed. We didn’t expect the number of people who wanted to use the pub.

“We’re delighted to see them all, but sometimes it has been a challenge to accommodate everyone.”

The refurbishment has included installing rustic, driftwood-style floors and feature wall cladding with mood lighting and more comfortable furniture.

Coastal-themed accents have been added, including a feature table with a Cromer map top.

New furniture, planting and lighting has been installed in the beer garden.

The new kitchen has allowed the bar to be extended and it is now L-shaped, and has meant the pub could introduce a new menu.

Andy Spencer, managing director of Punch, which owns the Kings Head, said: “This is an exciting investment by Punch in this unique pub that we are thrilled to have completed.

“We are excited to continue to work with Roy who is an established pub operator. Combining this fantastic pub with great people who bring a wealth of experience and expertise will ensure the local community and visitors to Cromer will benefit from a terrific pub.”

The pub has a post-lockdown system where visitors fill out their details in case they are needed by NHS Test and Trace.

Mr Hunt has been at the Kings Head for about a year, and has been a publican for about 50 years. The pub’s manageress is Liz Foster.

Staff at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. From left, Stephen, Katie, manageress Liz Foster and James. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch Staff at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. From left, Stephen, Katie, manageress Liz Foster and James. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch

