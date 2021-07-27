Treasure Island coming to north Norfolk pub garden

Published: 11:00 AM July 27, 2021

Half Cut Theatre, whose productions have included Twelfth Night (pictured) are bringing a production of Treasure Island to Letheringsett. - Credit: Harry Elletson

A classic tale of buccaneers and buried gold is coming to a pub garden in north Norfolk.

Half Cut Theatre, which was founded last year by James Camp and two friends, is putting on a theatrical adaption of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island at the Kings Head in Letheringsett on Friday, August 20, starting at 6.30pm.

Mr Camp said the show with a cast of three men and three women was filled with "songs and silliness". He said: "We like to surprise people. It's the story of Treasure Island but we put our own take on it."

The show will be the Cambridgeshire-based group's fourth - they started with A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Canterbury Tales last year.

People can reserve a space online at www.eventbrite.co.uk - search for Treasure Island. Low-backed chairs can be brought along.

Entrance is free, and audience members are only asked to pay what they think the performance is worth afterwards.