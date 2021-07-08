North Norfolk pub plans 'celebration of gin' event after Covid disruption

Published: 10:24 AM July 8, 2021

Jessie Petrie, general manager of the Kings Head at Letheringsett, getting ready for the Celebration of Gin. - Credit: Supplied by Pam Farrell

A north Norfolk pub is planning to host a 'celebration of gin' in the place of its normal gin festival.

Jessie Petrie, general manager of the Kings Head at Letheringsett, said there would be a variety of gins on offer at the Saturday, July 17 event, including locally-distilled gins Black Shuck and WhataHoot.

She said: "Gin is our thing at the Kings Head - we love to showcase to our customers the vast range of gins that we stock from local gin distilleries and further afield.

"We have over 25 gins on our shelf at the bar, which is our selection of the best, and we always have a gin of the week on our blackboard at the bar.

"Come and while away a summer Saturday and celebrate with us in our lovely garden."

The pub is unable to host its regular summer gin festival because of the Covid regulations that are still in place.

The 'celebration of gin' event starts at 3pm, and will also feature a barbecue and live music.