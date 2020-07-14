Search

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

14 July, 2020 - 10:05
Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

A furloughed chef and his wife have spent their spare lockdown hours cooking up a new venture - a home delivery service for children’s clothes.

Rob Grand, who normally works at the Gunton Arms, started ‘One Stop Rob Shop’ with his wife Sarah, after they noticed a gap in the market around Sheringham, where they live.

Mr Grand said: “We felt there weren’t too many choices for buying children’s clothes. You’ve got the odd supermarket and charity shop, boutique shops in Holt, but other than that you have to travel to Norwich.”

They are selling new clothes, bought from a wholesaler, as well as ‘pre-loved’ items bought from or donated by others in the community.

Mr Grand said they were not hoping to get rich off the scheme, but help others in a similar situation to themselves.

“We’ve found that buying clothes online from most retailers will always incur a high delivery fee without spending enough to get free delivery,” he said.

“We’re very close to a large recession and money is going to be tight for a lot of parents.

“Kids grow out of their clothes so quickly we know that not everybody wants to buy new clothes.

“We’ve had a good response so far, but at the moment the idea is just to let everybody know we’re here. We’ve sold enough to know that there’s definitely a demand for what we’re doing.”

Mr Grand said the changing patterns of shopping - and the fact children have been spending a lot more time in their casual clothes while the school have been shut - also influenced the idea for the business.

“Since lockdown a lot of people do like the fact that you can get something delivered to your house for free,” he said.

Their range so far includes around 280 items for children from birth to 13 years.

Mr Grand said they delivered the clothes, ordered through their website www.onestoprobshop.com, for free within a 12-mile radius of Sheringham, and beyond that they only asked for the cost of sending the items through Royal Mail.

He said they also planned to run a tabletop sale at Sheringham Station Approach putting green on the weekend of July 18-19, from 10am.

Topic Tags:

