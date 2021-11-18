Storytelling duo thrill youngsters with King Arthur book launch

Children's author Kevin Crossley-Holland, left, and illustrator Chris Riddell, met pupils at Beeston Hall School. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Children's author Kevin Crossley-Holland and illustrator Chris Riddell have thrilled youngsters at a north Norfolk school, where they read excerpts from their new book Arthur: The Always King.

The storytelling duo also also answered questions about writing and illustrating from pupils at Beeston Hall School in Beeston Regis, in a visit partly organised by the Norfolk Children's Book Centre.

Fred de Falbe, headmaster, said: "What an honour to have two such incredibly inspirational talents not only come to speak to our school family, but to choose to launch their exciting new book with us.

"It was a terrific evening for our children and, dare I say, for us older guests, for whom these classic tales from our own childhoods have been brought back to life with such vim and colour."

Head of English, Nicole Williamson, added: "This book has obviously been a labour of love - their enthusiasm was palpable. The children can't wait to read more of it."

The new book offers a fresh look at the ever-popular Arthurian legends, from the sword in the stone to the wizardry of Merlin.

Illustrator Chris Riddell entertaining youngsters at Beeston Hall School. - Credit: Supplied by the school

The cover of the new book by Kevin Crossley-Holland and Chris Riddell called Arthur: The Always King. - Credit: Supplied by the school



