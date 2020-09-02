Schoolgirl’s seeding sales raise cash for hospital

Layla Kretchetov, 10, pictured with her mother Halina, right, and Carolyn Sexton, Friends of Kelling Hospital chair. Layla raised £180 for the hospital through lockdown. Picture: Nigel Hadlow Archant

A schoolgirl has handed over a cheque for £180 she raised through lockdown to help a local hospital.

Holt Primary School pupil Lalya Kretchetov, 10, wanted to do something to help the NHS workers who have been hard at work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her mother, Halina Kretchetov, said Layla had the idea to sell seedlings for cosmos plants, which she potted up in the garden of her home in Holt.

Mrs Kretchetov said: “We had a jar outside the house, which people could put money into for the seedlings, as a as tie dye bags. It was over several weeks of the lockdown, a time when people weren’t able to buy many things.

“Layla saw that people were doing things for the NHS and wanted to do something for our local hospital.

“We were surprised by how much it raised - it was quite a decent amount.”

The proceeds were handed over to Carolyn Sexton, who is chairman of the Friends of Kelling Hospital.