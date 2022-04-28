Boards give new glimpse into site's rare natural beauty

Visitors to Kelling Heath Holiday Park can get a better insight into its natural beauty following the installation of 16 new interpretation signs, costing £30,000.

The signs have been placed at key points of interest around the park and cover features of the park including its lowland heath, conservation pond, wildlife hide and dark sky discovery site.

A Bug Hotel interpretation sign at Kelling Heath. - Credit: Kelling Heath

Lucy Cook, marketing manager for the site between Sheringham and Holt, said: "We are blessed with 300 acres of woodland and rare open heathland which is rich in wildlife and biodiversity.

“Our guests and holiday homeowners are very interested in learning more about this wonderful location and the new interpretation boards will help explain more about Kelling Heath, the history of the location and who we share this habitat with."

The site is home to species including the rare silver-studded blue butterfly, pipistrelle and brown long-eared bats, and is part of a national scheme breeding red squirrels.

Kelling Heath Park Manager, Mark Durrant, and Kelling Heath Marketing Manager, Lucy Cook with new Viewpoint interpretation sign - Credit: Kelling Heath



