New play equipment opens at holiday park
- Credit: Supplied by Mark Sowersby
Young visitors to a holiday park on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR) route will now be able to have fun at two new play areas.
Andrew Munden, NNR general manager, has officially opened the new equipment at Kelling Heath Holiday Park, where 'Poppy Line' trains stop.
Mark Durrant, park manager, said: “We pride ourselves on providing fantastic facilities for our guests, but there is always more that can be done to enhance the on-park experience and that goes for our younger guests as much as anyone else.
"We’re really pleased with the new additions and hope they will inspire a natural love of the outdoors through imaginative play.”
One play installation, called The Squirrel’s Drey, is a tribute to the park's red squirrel breeding programme - more than 30 kittens have been born there since 1999.
The other installation is called Steam Train Adventure as a nod to the popular heritage railway.
Mr Durrant said: “The Poppy Line has been a much-loved memory maker for thousands of guests over the years, so we couldn’t think of anyone better to open our own new train and play areas than North Norfolk Railway’s general manager himself, Andrew Munden. We’re delighted he could join us and are looking forward to families enjoying these new facilities for many years to come.”
