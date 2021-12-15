News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Six holiday lets planned for north Norfolk estate

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:30 AM December 15, 2021
Aerial shot of Kelling Estate with Kelling Hall in the centre of the pic. For Caroline Culot.

Six holiday lets could be created at Kelling Estate, here seen from above. - Credit: Liza Howden

Six holiday lets could be created in former stables at the Kelling Estate in north Norfolk.

A planning application submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is asking for a change of use of an office and gallery at The Stable Gallery Hall Yard in Kelling Hall Farm, near Holt.

Proposals also include an extension and change to entrance of courtyard, as well as 12 parking spaces.

Kelling Hall, Near Holt, NR25 7EWShirley Deterding, is opening her garden to the publicGV of the gar

Kelling Hall, near Holt. - Credit: Colin Finch

A supporting document states that the existing building is to be converted into four holiday lets with the upper floor over the original stables used for bedrooms.

A further two holiday lets will be created in a single storey rebuild of an original structure to the northwest of the site.

Much of the building would remain as existing with the extension designed to be sympathetic to the original, the application states.

A decision on the bid is expected by February 2 next year.

