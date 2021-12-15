Six holiday lets planned for north Norfolk estate

Six holiday lets could be created at Kelling Estate, here seen from above. - Credit: Liza Howden

Six holiday lets could be created in former stables at the Kelling Estate in north Norfolk.

A planning application submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is asking for a change of use of an office and gallery at The Stable Gallery Hall Yard in Kelling Hall Farm, near Holt.

Proposals also include an extension and change to entrance of courtyard, as well as 12 parking spaces.

Kelling Hall, near Holt. - Credit: Colin Finch

A supporting document states that the existing building is to be converted into four holiday lets with the upper floor over the original stables used for bedrooms.

A further two holiday lets will be created in a single storey rebuild of an original structure to the northwest of the site.

Much of the building would remain as existing with the extension designed to be sympathetic to the original, the application states.

A decision on the bid is expected by February 2 next year.