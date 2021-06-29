Charity horse ride hailed as a success

Published: 11:47 AM June 29, 2021

Philipa Monteith, left, and Sara Ponder riding the course at Kelling Estate which was used for the Norfolk Coast Riding for the Disabled Association fundraiser. - Credit: Amanda Brownlow

The organisers of a charity horse ride around Kelling Estate hope to turn it into an annual event.

Scilla Landale, secretary of the Norfolk Coast Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), said about 50 riders took part in the Sunday, June 27 ride, which raised more than £5,000 for the association and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

She said: "It was a huge success and the Kelling Estate is such a beautiful place to ride around.

"The two charities are going to benefit well from it, and the general feeling is we would like to do it again next year. The people from the estate really pulled out all the stops and the route was very well signposted."

Ms Landale said equitation, or agility, sessions for horses also proved popular on the day.

The association provides children and adults with a range of disabilities the opportunity to experience horses and ponies at the North Norfolk Riding Centre in Little Walsingham.







