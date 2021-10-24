Plaque unveiled in memory of 'passionate' railway volunteer
- Credit: Leigh Caudwell 2021
A plaque has been unveiled on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR) in memory of a volunteer who had an "unparalleled passion" for his job.
The memorial at Weybourne serves as a fitting tribute to Keiron Thorogood, who died in his sleep at home, in Newton Sudbury, last November.
Mr Thorogood, who was 49, had followed in his father Nigel's footsteps by working as rail and heritage account manager for Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants.
The role saw him work closely with heritage and main line railways across the UK for two decades.
He became involved with the NNR on a professional basis, before training as a diesel railcar driver in a voluntary capacity.
Chris Moxon, who works in NNR’s carriage and wagon department, said: "Keiron spoke of the unparalleled beauty of the NNR visible from the cab, which he cited as a deciding factor in signing up as a volunteer despite it being some distance from home.
"Equally unparalleled was Keiron's passion for his job. His signature feature was an extraordinary interest in the railways and locomotives to which he was supplying, something the NNR had never seen in such abundance before in a sales representative.
“He was a true enthusiast, and his passion shone through on every visit.
“Keiron’s qualities as a lively and easygoing member of the crew will not be forgotten. We hope his family are proud of the positive impact he made on the NNR and the heritage rail industry as a whole."
Among Mr Thorogood's notable achievements in recent years was helping his employers launch the Heritage Railway Support Scheme, designed to assist railways during the coronavirus pandemic.
Morris Lubricants paid for the plaque to be installed on the NNR, which has been a customer since Nigel Thorogood's tenure with the company.
“It’s a marvellous gesture by Morris to present this plaque to the North Norfolk Railway," said Nigel.
"Keiron spent a lot of time there, not only on business but in his own leisure time as a driver. His partner, Helen, would often go with him.
“He had liked the railway since childhood when we went to North Norfolk on caravan holidays, and it was the family's wish that any donations at Keiron’s funeral should go to the railway."