Squash champ Keeble retains title at annual tournament

After the tournament at Cromer Squash Club, were, from left, Richard Keeble, Matthew Jordan (club captain) and Richard Millman. - Credit: Supplied

Richard Keeble is still the Cromer Squash Club champion following the club's annual tournament on October 14.

In a pulsating final, the defending champion equalled the record of club legends John Baker and Steve Mutton, when he won the title for a fourth time beating the eight times former Norfolk champion Richard Millman, who was playing in the Cromer tournament for the first time, 13-9 13-11 13-9 in the final.

The scoreline might suggest a rather one sided final but it was far from that as Keeble’s speed around the court and all round athleticism proved to be decisive.

He was able to counter Millman’s guile and skill by hitting the ball hard and playing the ball mainly to a length which enabled him to control most of the rallies.

All three games followed a similar pattern with the two players trading point for point before Keeble was able to draw ahead in the second half of each game. In the opening game Keeble led 4-1 and 7-5 before Millman edged ahead at 8-7 only for Keeble to win six of the next seven points to take the game 13-9.

The second game was not dissimilar as Millman led 10-8 before Keeble took five of the next six points to win the game 13-11 and open up a 2-0 lead.

Millman won four successive rallies to lead 5-3 in the third game it did look as he might be able to extend the match into a fourth game and beyond.

However his legs were starting to tire and although he battled away to the end Keeble drew level at 5-5 and gradually pulled away to take the game 13-9 and the match 3-0.

Millman, who was Norfolk champion eight times between 1984 and 1992, was gracious in defeat saying: “Keebs (Richard Keeble) was just too sharp for me tonight. I did my best and enjoyed the game.”

While Keeble said: “Richard (Millman) is a legend as far as Norfolk squash is concerned. It is incredible to think that he won the last of his Norfolk titles thirty years ago. I would have loved to see him play at his peak”.

The tournament was well supported by club members and in the semi-finals Keeble defeated the 2017 club champion Martin Guppy while Millman proved to be too strong for the young squash coach Henry Geaves.

Next month attention will switch to the club’s annual Over 35 tournament for the Jeff Morris memorial trophy for which Keeble, who won the trophy for the first time last year and is also the club’s reigning tennis champion, will undoubtedly be a red hot favourite.