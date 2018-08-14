Gallery
Kayaker takes to quayside road at high tide in Blakeney
- Credit: Archant
You don't usually see people getting about in kayaks on the landward side of The Quay in Blakeney.
They're far more common on the other side of the railing, in the River Glaven, which runs alongside the waterfront road.
But one water sports fan found his small vessel was just as useful on a stretch meant for road vehicles during this morning's (Tuesday, August 14) high tide.
Water crept over the river bank to cover almost the entire roadway of The Quay, which runs past the Blakeney Hotel.
The high tide peaked at 9.10am with a height of 6.05 metres.
You may also want to watch:
These fascinating photos of the high tide were sent in by Neil Foster of Waterfront Yachting.
The next high tide in the village will be at 9.52pm tonight (with a height of 5.79 metres) and then again at 9.54am tomorrow (with a height of 5.96 metres).
Most Read
- 1 Kenneth Branagh films scenes as Boris Johnson in Norfolk for Sky drama
- 2 WATCH: Volvo caught out by the rising tide
- 3 Food review: Rocky Bottoms serves a delicious helping of seafood beside the Norfolk coast
- 4 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 5 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney
- 6 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads
- 7 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 8 What can I do when lockdown eases on April 12?
- 9 New family run pizzeria to open in Sheringham
- 10 Barbecue packs a hit in town as lockdown freedom looms