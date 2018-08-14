News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Kayaker takes to quayside road at high tide in Blakeney

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:45 PM August 14, 2018    Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020
A kayaker takes to the quayside in his vessel in Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

A kayaker takes to the quayside in his vessel in Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

You don't usually see people getting about in kayaks on the landward side of The Quay in Blakeney.

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

They're far more common on the other side of the railing, in the River Glaven, which runs alongside the waterfront road.

But one water sports fan found his small vessel was just as useful on a stretch meant for road vehicles during this morning's (Tuesday, August 14) high tide.

Water crept over the river bank to cover almost the entire roadway of The Quay, which runs past the Blakeney Hotel.

The high tide peaked at 9.10am with a height of 6.05 metres.

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

These fascinating photos of the high tide were sent in by Neil Foster of Waterfront Yachting.

The next high tide in the village will be at 9.52pm tonight (with a height of 5.79 metres) and then again at 9.54am tomorrow (with a height of 5.96 metres).

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING

Blakeney at high tide. Picture: NEIL FOSTER/WATERFRONT YACHTING - Credit: Archant

