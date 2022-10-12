Katy sets sights on Ironman after winning her first two triathlons

Few athletes can say they have a perfect record in an event, but it is a claim Katy Coleman can make.

The 17-year-old from Mundesley has taken part in two triathlons over the past month - and came away with gold in both.

And Katy, a college student, has plans to continue with the event that combines swimming, cycling and running, and hopes to one day take on the ultimate challenge in the sport - an Ironman.

Katy Coleman, after winning the first-ever triathlon at the Reef leisure centre in Sheringham. - Credit: NNDC

Katy said: "To have two golds to kickstart my triathlon journey was definitely a surprise.

"Whilst it’s great to win it’s certainly motivated me to train harder and aim to compete at high at levels."

On September 25, Katy won a 'sprint distance' triathlon in Great Yarmouth - consisting a 500m swim, 19km cycle and 5km run.

She said: "I really enjoyed it, the swim was a sea swim so pretty cold but I’ve trained In the sea a lot over the summer so didn’t find it too bad."

Katy then took on the first ever triathlon from the Reef leisure centre in Sheringham on October 2.

Classed as a 'super sprint', this saw athletes take on a 300m pool swim, 17km cycle through the countryside and 3km run.

Katy's winning time in the women's section was 56 minutes 29 seconds.

Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by John Holden

She said: "The highlight of the Reef course was probably the Holway Road decent into Sheringham - knowing there's not far left you can pick up some good speed.

"The support from spectators and marshals en route was lovely."

Katy said she had been a competitive swimmer for about six years, and took up cycling and running more seriously during the lockdowns.

Her dad - also a triathlete - encouraged her to take part in last year's Great Yarmouth event, but she had to withdraw after getting Covid.

Katy said: "My place was held for this year instead.

"The swim is definitely my strongest of the three disciplines and the run my weakest.

"I also definitely need to work on finessing the art of transition as that’s an aspect I’ve never encountered in any sports previously."

As well as studying and training, Katy works as a beach lifeguard over summer.

She said an Ironman triathlon - which involves a 3.9km swim, a 180km cycle and 42km run - was a long-term goal.

She added: "The inclusivity and welcoming triathlon community make the events enjoyable for everyone."