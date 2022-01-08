Mum-of-three takes on ‘dry January’ in ‘soul sister’s’ memory

Katie Story, 44, pictured left, has given up alcohol for January in memory of her friend Helen Gotts, pictured right, who died of a brain tumour last year. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A mum-of-three is giving up alcohol to raise funds for a charity that funds research into finding a cure for the disease that took her friend's life.

Katie Story, of South Walsham, is taking on 'dry January' in air of Brain Tumour Research as a tribute to her close friend, Helen Gotts, a mother-of-two from North Walsham who died of a gliosarcoma (GS) in July last year, at the age of 47.

Ms Story, who met Ms Gotts, through their roles as Tropic Skincare ambassadors and supported her throughout her diagnosis, said: "I felt like we were soul sisters. There was something about her I was really drawn to and I think she felt the same about me.

Katie Story, 44, from South Walsham, is raising funds for Brain Tumour Research after the death of her friend Helen Gotts. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

"She was an incredibly positive, strong, upbeat, beautiful soul, always thinking about other people, how they were feeling and what they needed. She was just a really special person."

The 44-year-old, who also works as a supply primary school teacher, added: "I do like my wine so it's quite tricky for me to go a long period of time without it. I'm also a teacher with three children, a son who's 12 and a teenage daughter and stopson, so that makes it more challenging.

Helen Gotts, a mother-of-two from North Walsham, died of a gliosarcoma (GS) in July last year, at the age of 47. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

"Helen knew how much I like my booze so she'd be proud of me for doing this, especially seeing as it's something inspired by her."

Ms Gotts showed no symptoms of illness before an incident in June 2020 when she momentarily "blacked out" while driving and clipped a traffic cone.

Subsequent tests proved inconclusive as to what was wrong but an MRI scn in August 2020 gave the diagnosis she had a brain tumour.

She underwent a craniotomy in September 2020 and radiotherapy followed as her tumour showed regrowth within just five weeks of surgery.

She also had chemotherapy and had been due to start another course two weeks before she died.

Helen Gotts, a mother-of-two from North Walsham, died of a gliosarcoma (GS) in July last year, at the age of 47. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Ms Story said: “Losing Helen was awful and it’s been a really tough time since, but I also know several other people who have brain tumours that are affecting their lives so Brain Tumour Research is something I really want to raise money for.”

To support Katie’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kate-Story4.























