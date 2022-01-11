News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Community Hero' accepts North Norfolk News award

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:22 AM January 11, 2022
North Norfolk News chief reporter Stuart Anderson presents the North Norfolk News

North Norfolk News chief reporter Stuart Anderson presents the North Norfolk News Awards 'Community Hero' award to Julie Chance. - Credit: Dave Hubba Roberts

The final trophy in the North Norfolk News Awards has been presented to Julie Chance. 

Mrs Chance, 64 and from Trimingham, won the 'Community Hero' category and was presented with her trophy at Monday's meeting of Cromer Town Council, where she is town clerk.

In an acceptance speech, Mrs Chance thanked all the volunteers of the Cromer Cares charity, in which she has played a leading role in since it was set up by Tim Adams to help through the Covid crisis.

Mrs Chance was one of eight category winners in the first-ever North Norfolk News Awards, which were announced at the end of 2021 after a public vote.

Mr Anderson said: "The awards were our way of throwing a spotlight on some of the people, groups and events who have helped or inspired others throughout 2021.

"Hundreds of readers got involved by voting for the shortlisted nominees, and we were thrilled at the positivity and goodwill the awards received. We can't wait to run it again towards the end of 2022." 



