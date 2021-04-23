'A memorable experience' - Mundesley man bags gold DofE award
A power worker from Mundesley has become one of the latest to benefit from a signature scheme founded by Prince Philip.
Joshua Gammon, 22, is celebrating after gaining his Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award, for which he undertook a four-day expedition in Snowdonia and volunteered to do gardening work for elderly neighbours.
Mr Gammon, a former apprentice who is now a qualified fitter for UK Power Networks, said: “I feel like this award has made me a more patient person who is willing to try to make a change for the better no matter how big or small."
He said of the Snowdonia trip: "Once you get going and you’re having a laugh with your friends it’s a very memorable experience."
The Duke of Edinburgh's Award was set up in 1956. It was largely designed by army officer and Everest explorer John Hunt.