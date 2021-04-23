News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'A memorable experience' - Mundesley man bags gold DofE award

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:07 AM April 23, 2021   
Nigel Bowles

Joshua Gammon, 22, a UK Power Networks fitter from Mundesley, has just achieved his gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award. - Credit: Nigel Bowles

A power worker from Mundesley has become one of the latest to benefit from a signature scheme founded by Prince Philip. 

Joshua Gammon, 22, is celebrating after gaining his Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award, for which he undertook a four-day expedition in Snowdonia and volunteered to do gardening work for elderly neighbours. 

Mr Gammon, a former apprentice who is now a qualified fitter for UK Power Networks, said: “I feel like this award has made me a more patient person who is willing to try to make a change for the better no matter how big or small."

He said of the Snowdonia trip: "Once you get going and you’re having a laugh with your friends it’s a very memorable experience."

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award was set up in 1956. It was largely designed by army officer and Everest explorer John Hunt.



You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bacton beach, showing where sand from the sandscaping project has washed out. 

Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
influencer and health coach Carly Rowena lost her opal wedding ring (pictured) on a trip to Cromer.

Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Barrow Common, Norfolk

Nature lovers' dream? Two wildlife paradises for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Terry Wilding, inset, with a map of his proposed £500m light railway route across north Norfolk. Ima

Campaigner 'more convinced than ever' about new light rail link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus