'We live life slower here' Q&A with Josh Birmingham

Josh Birmingham, from Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham, with his pet pooch Ted. - Credit: Supplied by Josh Birmingham

We're shining a light on people who live or work in our community as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Josh Birmingham, 30, from Cromer.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

Co-owner of Fat Teds in Sheringham, serving award winning restaurant quality food at street food prices. A local, enjoying and celebrating all independent businesses and promoting north Norfolk life.

How long have you lived in Cromer?

Spent my childhood in Sheringham and moved back to Cromer five years ago. Safe to say the friendly rivalry still exists.

What would you do if you were mayor of Cromer for a day?

If I had the power I would create a ‘locals day’ where the people of Cromer come together to celebrate where we live because we are fantastic. A beach party on a summers day, music, barbecue, drink and the biggest game of rounders, with everybody welcome.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

The biggest hill in North Norfolk, Beeston Bump. If you’ve conquered the bump you can accomplish anything.

The view from the top of Sheringham's Beeston Bump. - Credit: Andrew Taylor

What is your favourite pub?

The Wellington, Cromer. A proper pub. Great people, great staff and a wide variety of live music.

When you’re battling the crowds, the music is pumping and you’re rubbing shoulders with everyone, you never know who you might bump into. Many friendships have been created at 'The Welly'.

The Wellington pub at Cromer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Which shops do you rely on?

North Sea Coffee, always the best start to the day. Winibees Bakery for the naughtiest treats.

Cromer Craft Bakery for the ultimate breads. The Gangway, Roost Cromer and Crown Barbers for the best shape up.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

If I’m not eating Fat Teds then I’m a pizza guy and there’s only one place to get proper pizza and that’s Stubby’s in Sheringham. Sit down or takeaway these guys do the tastiest pizzas.

Whether it’s black pudding or Brussels sprouts as a topping it’s adventurous and it works. Don’t forget the dips, they’re insane. A great selection of craft beer also.

What would be a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A morning dog walk and coffee, an early beer or two with friends at any of the Cromer watering holes followed by a trip to one of many scenic routes along the beach, we do not celebrate our beaches enough.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Holt for a stunning breakfast, there are lots of options. Holkham Hall for a wide range of activities or a mesmerising beach walk.



The coastal paths are not to be missed. Hold a weekend in September for the amazing 1940s weekend in Sheringham.



I must also mention Rocky Bottoms in West Runton, the only place to grab an amazing seafood dinner in the area and run by an amazing local family.

Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain on a visit to Rocky Bottoms in West Runton in 2017, with owners Ali and Richard Matthews. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photography

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I couldn’t give that accolade to one person but there are a few people I can name who have been an inspiration to my life.

My grandad and the rich heritage of North Norfolk life that’s he’s shared with me, my family and their local businesses that all play a part in our communities.

Also, the other local business owners that are making a difference, particularly in Sheringham and Cromer.

One of the dishes from Fat Ted's Strat Food in Sheringham. - Credit: Fat Teds

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The people, the lifestyle. We live life a little slower here. When the weather is good it’s an amazing place to be.

Would you like to be featured in our Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for the details.