The north Norfolk link to the Queen's spectacular lighting ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle. The cushion on which the crown and globe rest was made in Felmingham, north Norfolk, by Jon Rhodes - Credit: PA

The spectacular start of the lighting of beacons marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had a special north Norfolk connection.

The Queen ceremonially started the lighting on Thursday evening by touching a 'commonwealth of nations' globe set inside a crown, which set off a chain reaction of lights across the grounds of Windsor Castle and beyond.

And the elaborate purple cushion which carried the crown and globe was crafted in the workrooms of curtain maker Jon Rhodes, based in Felmingham, between Aylsham and North Walsham.

Mr Rhodes watched along with millions of other viewers as a Beefeater carried the cushion carefully to a rostrum, where he sat it down. The only hitch was that one of the cushion's four tassels snagged on the rostrum.

He said: "My heart skipped a couple of beats at the time, but actually, the juxtaposition of ‘the out of place’ tassel made for a great composition in a visual that has been seen around the world in the last few days."

The cushion had to support the weight of the crown and globe, without them sinking too far and remaining perfectly balanced.

Mr Rhodes said the cushion contained an aluminium skeleton frame, and its body was filled with down.

A further down topper added to create the right amount of sinkage into the cushion for visual effect.

Mr Rhodes added: "Several templates and test cushions were created in the process to perfect the final version.

"The cushion represents the cushion that supports the State Crown for the coronation and the state opening of Parliament.

"The gold cord and tassels represent the Queen's Golden Jubilee - Silver, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees are all represented within the crown and globe by other craftsmen."

The cushion, crown and globe arrived at the Tower of London on April 14, where they went on display until the ceremony.

Mr Rhodes' curtain makers' firm is sister company to Baker Rhodes interiors, which serves the high-end interior design industry.

Mr Rhodes said it had been "an honour" to have played a small role in the jubilee celebrations.

