Magistrate's name to live on in charity for young people

Jim Agnew, the former magistrate whose name will live on in a charity for young people, pictured with Judy Agnew at Houghton Hall in 2010. - Credit: Archant

A former magistrate's name will live on in a new charity supporting young people struggling to stay in education, training or work.

The Jim Agnew Memorial Charity will be launched on Thursday (May 26) at Aylsham Town Hall.

Mr Agnew was a magistrate with particular responsibility for children in contact with the Youth Justice System.

After his death in November 2020, relatives and friends donated money to Aylsham Rotary Club, which then decided, with Mr Agnew's family, to set up the charity so the funds could be used for a cause close to his heart.

Jim Agnew, centre, pictured in 2014. A charity in his memory will be launched at Aylsham Town Hall on May 26. - Credit: Archant

The charity will seek to provide support to keep children and young people in their chosen education, training or work setting.

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, has agreed to act as the charity's patron.

She will be joining club members, partners and guests to officially launch the organisation in Aylsham Town Hall on Thursday, May 26, at 6.30pm.



