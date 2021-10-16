'It's about making great memories' Q&A with celebrant Jill Mayes

Published: 6:30 AM October 16, 2021

Jill Mayes, from Worstead in north Norfolk and one of her favourite places to visit, Blickling Hall. - Credit: Jill Mayes / National Trust

We're shining a light on people who live or work in north Norfolk for this series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Jill Mayes, 63, from Worstead.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I'm an independent celebrant, which means I get to create beautiful ceremonies for people - weddings, funerals, naming ceremonies , anything really.

It's all about what people want and making great memories.

Jill Mayes, from Worstead in north Norfolk. - Credit: Supplied by Jill Mayes

How long have you lived in north Norfolk?

I've been in Worstead for six years, the previous nine in Wymondham.

Worstead's village sign. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

What would you do if you were mayor of your village for a day?

I would hold a huge street party in the square to celebrate the fabulous community here, making sure everyone is included.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

I love Cromer Pier, all through the seasons it's a beautiful place to be - the sights and sounds are just wonderful.

What is your favourite pub?

The Wayford Bridge Inn near Stalham, I love that it's by the river.

There's always a great welcome and tasty pub grub.

The Wayford Bridge Inn. - Credit: Archant

Which shops do you rely on?

We're lucky to have three large supermarkets in North Walsham, but I do love to visit Meales Farm Shop near Stalham for fresh, local produce.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

The Gunton Arms is a real treat. It has eclectic decor and wonderful food.

What is a perfect day in North Norfolk for you?

A drive up the coast, stopping in Salthouse to get coffee from Salthouse Stores, then a visit to Cley Marshes with a walk and some birdwatching.

Lunch - the best cheese on toast ever - has to be at Natural Surroundings at Bayfield Park, Glandford.

Driving back, I'd stop for a wander around Holt, great shops and loads of character.

What places locally would you recommend to visitors?

There are so many to choose from. I'd say Blickling Hall for the history and the wonderful grounds, Wroxham/Hoveton for the Broads experience and a visit to Roys, and Cromer, a wonderful, traditional seaside town.

Blickling Hall. - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

He doesn't know this but I so admire Matthew Smith MBE.

He's a North Walsham boy born and bred, tireless champion of children with special educational needs and founder of North Walsham Play, a charity which seeks to build and upgrade local facilities for children and young people.

Matt Smith has volunteered to get funding and more interesting play equipment for North Walsham's parks. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

What do you love most about north Norfolk?

The big skies, the characters, the pace of life - it's just a fabulous place to be.

